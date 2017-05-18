Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal felt one mistake proved costly as his side lost to Huddersfield Town in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off second-leg last night.

The Portuguese boss thought his side looked set for a return to Wembley after Fletcher's header put them in front during their most dominant spell of the game.

But Town rallied and drew level when forward Nahki Wells bundled home a Collin Quaner cross via a deflection from Kieran Lee.

Carlos Carvalhal said: "The game was completely under control but we made one mistake and they came inside and scored a goal.

"It is very hard when you fight in the Championship over a lot of games and you come to this moment and you lose on penalties."

"We are very frustrated but we are very proud to once again have put Sheffield Wednesday in the first positions.

"One season is not easy to put the team in the play-offs and to do it twice is much more difficult because of expectations, and I think we did well this season again.

"Sheffield Wednesday have turned completely the way there were in the (previous) years and it is now a club everybody respects."

Speculation is now rife over Carvalhal's long-term future at Hillsborough with the Owls boss stating he would sit down with owner Dejphon Chansiri to discuss his future after defeat.

"It is not the time to talk about my future - there are too many rumours around and things that don't make any sense,” Carvalhal said.

"It is clear that it (the season) is finished now and I will talk with the chairman. I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman and we will talk."