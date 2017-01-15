Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carlos Carvalhal said allowing Ross Wallace to fly helped Sheffield Wednesday clip the wings of Huddersfield Town.

The former Burnley midfielder lashed home a spectacular long-range goal to send the Owls on their way to a 2-0 victory in the Championship derby at Hillsborough.

Wednesday, in sixth, are now a place and a point behind Town, who had Jack Payne sent off before Fernando Forestieri added a stoppage-time second for the hosts.

Wallace’s first goal of the season came in front of a recorded gate of 28,173.

And Portuguese chief Carvalhal said: “It was an amazing goal, a typical Ross Wallace goal. He deserved this goal.

“We gave him permission to fly and he flew to a fantastic goal.”

On the disputed dismissal of Payne, Carvalhal added: “I didn’t see the red card, I was too far away.

“I think Forestieri should have been given a penalty though.”

The Owls boss handed a debut to Sam Winnall, freshly signed from Championship rivals Barnsley, coming on for the second half at the expense of Steven Fletcher.

“Winnall really affected the game,” said his new manager. “He’s a good player and made a big impact, just like (Callum) McManaman. When we win, we win together.

“I am very happy with the fans today. We felt they were with us even when the first half wasn’t going our way.

“I think we deserved the win against a very good team.

“In the first half we made one or two mistakes in the way we pressed.

“In the second half, when we started winning the ball, we moved it faster.”