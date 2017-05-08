Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town suffered a final day defeat to Cardiff City yesterday, with the Terriers now heading into the Championship play-offs.

Kenneth Zohore kicked the scoring off for the Bluebirds, with a Joe Bennett brace sealing a 3-0 defeat for Town.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward was sent off in the first half for handling the ball outside his area, with Town struggling to get back into the match afterwards.

Here Rory Benson reflects on a bad day at the office for the Terriers.

1. Sheffield Wednesday it is

Town will face Sheffield Wednesday at home next Sunday before travelling to Hillsborough the following Wednesday.

Reading take on Fulham in the other semi-final with the winners facing off for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on Monday, May 29.

What a big couple of weeks we have in store.

2. It's time to celebrate

Although there's lots of hard work still to do, the lap of honour at the end of the game allowed for a moment of reflection.

A squad put together for peanuts by David Wagner, Stuart Webber and Dean Hoyle has done what nobody predicted and made the play-offs.

Town have a one in four shot of playing Premier League football next year, but whatever happens they have given every supporter some incredible memories and have rewritten the history books this season.

3. Focus is on the play-offs

Since securing their play-off status at Molineux, Town have not found their top level.

The losses to Birmingham City and Cardiff in the last week were disappointing, but it seems like a case of job done for the Terriers.

I fully expect them to be at their classy best when Wednesday visit next week and Town have something to play for.

4. Joel Coleman will get a chance

Danny Ward will be suspended for the first leg of the play-off semi-final after being sent off on the final day against Cardiff.

And the head coach admitted they would not challenge the decision as the ball did strike the Liverpool loanee's arm.

Coleman therefore will get an opportunity to impress on one of the biggest stages -something he has done regularly when called upon during the regular season.

5. The incredible team spirit was on show again

The lap of honour sowed just how gelled this group of players is.

The children of the players and staff members enjoyed playing football with each other at the end and their parents were all in high spirits talking to their teammates despite the defeat.

This has truly been a special season and the bond between everyone at the club has also been special.