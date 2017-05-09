Sheffield Wednesday could be without forward Gary Hooper when the Owls take on Huddersfield Town in the first leg of the play-off semi-final this weekend.
According to the Sheffield Star, the striker picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and has flown out to Spain to see a specialist.
Although Hooper has not yet been ruled out for the season, it looks unlikely he will play a part in either leg of the semi-final.
This is the second hamstring injury Hooper has picked up this campaign, with the first keeping him sidelined for four months.
Wednesday do however hold a variety options up front, with Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall, Fernando Forestieri, Atdhe Nuhiu and ex-Town forward Jordan Rhodes all on the Owls' books - as well as the suspended Marco Mathias.
Boss Carlos Carvalhal rested a number of key men in the defeat to Fulham last time out - including the influential Forestieri - and suggested that form now counts for nothing heading into the play-offs.
He said: “The count is now zero. Now everything starts from zero.
“It will be very hard to beat Huddersfield. They are a good team.
“They have proved that over the season. They deserve to be in the play-offs because they have quality. They are not an easy team to play against but neither are we.
“It will be a balanced game. Huddersfield play good football, but so do all the teams in the play-offs. Each team has a 25 per cent chance.”