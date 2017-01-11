Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Hillsborough this weekend to take on promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Town find themselves fourth in the Championship, six points off the automatic promotion spots.

The Owls are four points and two places behind Town, but are on a good run of form having taken 11 points from their last five matches.

Town have taken 13 points in the same time frame and the Saturday clash will see two of the Championship's form sides go head-to-head.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo Talk Town and Transfers Share this video Watch Next

A win for Town would see them pile pressure on the leading pack, while a loss could see the Terriers fall to sixth in the table.

So how would you stop the high-flying Owls this weekend?

Use our team selector below to name your Town side to start against Wednesday this weekend.