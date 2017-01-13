Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New boy Izzy Brown will have to wait for his first league start for Huddersfield Town - according to the fans.

The Chelsea loanee joined Town on loan late last week and got 71 minutes of action in Town's 4-0 FA Cup third round victory over Port Vale.

But Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra are preferred on the wings to Brown, who drops to the bench.

Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer and Jonathan Hogg make up the central midfield, but David Wagner revealed to us yesterday that Hogg will be sidelined through injury - and a decision on Palmer would be made closer to kick off.

Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe make up the usual Town back four, with Danny Ward between the sticks.

Nahki Wells is chosen to lead the line.