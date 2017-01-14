Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Wallace's 30-yard piledriver and a tap-in from Fernando Forestieri condemned Huddersfield Town to a first defeat in eight SkyBet Championship games.

David Wagner's side dominated the first-half proceedings and will have rued a number of missed chances from Nahki Wells, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe.

And Town were eventually punished for their wastefulness in front of goal early in the second-half when Wallace found the top corner of the net with spectacular shot from 30 yards out.

As the visitors chased the game, Jack Payne was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Sam Hutchinson before Forestieri doubled the score for the Owls late on.

The defeat means Sheffield Wednesday have now won their last four league meetings with Huddersfield Town and are unbeaten in the last seven encounters.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

