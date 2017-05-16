Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

The Yorkshire sides played out an intriguing 0-0 draw at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday and both will fancy themselves to seal a place at Wembley on May 29 tomorrow.

Town will be able to call upon first-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was suspended in the last match, but will still be without injured trio Kasey Palmer, Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

Sheffield Wednesday also picked up no new injuries in West Yorkshire and will be without just injured forward Gary Hooper.

The owls came to frustrate Town at the weekend, but with both sides needing a win to book their place at Wembley, the match at Hillsborough is likely to be a more open affair.

With that in mind, who would you like to see Wagner select? Would you stick or twist ahead of the second leg?

Use our interactive gadget below to name your starting XI for the second leg of the play-off semi-final.