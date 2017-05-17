Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals and once again the game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The two sides drew 0-0 on Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium in the first leg and now both will be looking to finish the job in front of the Sky cameras and get to Wembley in midweek.

Coverage of the clash starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports 1 with kick off 15 minutes later.

The winners will go on to face Reading at Wembley after the Royals earned a battling 1-0 victory over Fulham last night thanks to a Yann Kermorgant spot kick.

Town will take 2,000 fans to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening, with many more watching across Yorkshire, the UK and the globe in pubs and at home on TV.

The match will also be shown on a 20m big screen at Canalside for those not lucky enough to secure tickets.

The fanzone will also offer a barbecue, special drinks prices and a special Q and A session with ex-Town boss Peter Jackson - who guided Town to play-off success in 2004.