Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening to play the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The sides drew 0-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, with Town and the Owls battling it out to try and get to Wembley and fight for a place in the Premier League.

If you are heading to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, take a quick look at our away day guide.

What is the stadium address?

Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 1SW.

How many fans are going?

Town were allocated 2,000 tickets for the trip to Hillsborough with the fixture selling out within three hours of tickets going on sale.

Wednesday have also sold out the home ends.

The Town faithful will head to South Yorkshire hoping for a glorious night under the Hillsborough floodlights.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

Sheffield Railway Station is over three miles away from the ground, so the fans' best way of getting to the stadium from the train station is either to catch a bus, tram, taxi or uber.

A taxi would cost around £10 from the train station to Hillsborough, while an uber costs £7-£10 - but the bus station is just a minute away from stepping off of the train.

The No.53 bus from the bus station takes you straight to the ground.

Buses to the stadium run every 10 minutes, so there is plenty of time for supporters to get there.

The nearest tram stop for fans is just outside the train station, just get on the next SuperTram which will take you all the way to Hillsborough.

What is parking like for away fans?

The closest place to park to Hillsborough is on the streets around the stadium, however some of these streets can be permit holder spaces only.

The other option for fans is to park in the car park directly behind the Kop stand of the stadium, however supporters will be charged £7 for parking there.

(Photo: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire)

Where should away fans drink?

The main place where Town fans can have a drink on Wednesday evening near the ground is the Railway Hotel.

The Norfolk Arms & the Red Lion on the way into Sheffield also allow away fans to have a drink in their establishment.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

If fans want to buy a pie at the stadium it will cost them £3.

It costs £2.20 for a cup of tea, and an official match day programme will set you back £3.

What happened last time?

The two sides drew 0-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

The game was slightly cagey, but Town dominated despite being unable to find a crucial goal.

Both Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells had chances, while the visitors didn't trouble deputy goalkeeper Joel Coleman all afternoon.