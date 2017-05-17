Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to Hillsborough on Wednesday night looking to secure their play-off final place against Reading at Wembley.

Town and Wednesday drew 0-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday in the first leg, which left everything to play for on Wednesday evening in South Yorkshire.

Town have a mixed record going to Hillsborough over their history, having won eight, drawn six and lost twelve -, scoring 44 goals while conceding 45.

The first game Town played in South Yorkshire at Hillsborough was in 1926, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

There has been some magical moments for Town at Hillsborough, including a 5-0 win for Town over the Owls in 1927.

Here Steven Downes picks out three more recent memorable games contested between the two sides at Hillsborough.

2000: Sheffield Wednesday 2-3 Huddersfield Town

Both these sides were looking for a victory and it was Town who picked up the vital three points.

Martin Smith netted a brace and Kevin Gallen scored for Town on the day and ex-player and Town legend Andy Booth scored against the away side.

Andy Hinchcliffe pulled another back for the Owls, but Town held on.

2011: Sheffield Wednesday 4-4 Huddersfield Town

Both Town and Sheffield Wednesday were looking to get out of League 1 when the sides met at Hillsborough in 2011.

The game produced one of the most memorable games in recent Huddersfield Town history.

Current Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes scored four goals against the Owls in a crazy game in South Yorkshire.

Town went into a 2-0 lead, before Wednesday scored four unanswered goals to go two ahead.

However, Rhodes would score two more - scoring the equalising goal in the dying seconds of the game.

2013: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Town went to Hillsborough hoping to claim all three points and they duly did that by getting a 2-1 win in November 2013.

The scorers that day were Martin Paterson and Adam Clayton, but the game will always be remembered by Town fans for the celebrations more than the goals.

Paterson pretended to punch Clayton, signalling an end to the reported training ground bust-up between the two players.