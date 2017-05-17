Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward wrote himself into Huddersfield Town folklore by saving two Sheffield Wednesday penalties to send the club into the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

The on-loan Liverpool FC goalkeeper denied spot-kicks from Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri to send his side through 4-3 on penalties after the sides had finished 120 minutes tied at 1-1.

Steven Fletcher had converted a Barry Bannan cross to head the Owls into a 51st minute lead only for Town to draw level 12 minutes later when a cross by substitute Collin Quaner was converted by Nahki Wells via Tom Lees.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from tonight's game at Hillsborough.

Key Moment

The introduction of the much-maligned Collin Quaner lit the touch paper for Huddersfield Town’s second-half revival when the side looked under the cosh.

Moan of the Match

Will do David Wagner’s men always have to do it the hard way? But would we have it any other way?

Talking Point

Can this incredible season and Huddersfield Town story under David Wagner sign-off with a fairytale finish at Wembley?

Man of the Match

Collin Quaner - The spark which lit the touchpaper in Town’s second-half revival, setting up Nahki Wells for his equaliser.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Andre Marriner (West Midlands): The Premier League official was brought in to handle the high-pressure encounter but he missed a blatant Town penalty in the first-half.

Atmosphere

Electrifying throughout with the 2,000 travelling Huddersfield Town fans more than holding their own.

Verdict

What a game, what a win - May 17, 2017 will live long in the memory for everyone connected with Huddersfield Town Football Club.