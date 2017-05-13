Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In comparison to Huddersfield Town's Play-Off history, Sunday's opposition Sheffield Wednesday have little experience in the knock-out competition since it's inception in 1987.

The Owls first experience was back in 2005 when the club faced Brentford FC in a two-legged League One Semi-Final.

The first leg at Hillsborough saw Jon-Paul McGovern grab the only goal of the game for the Owls to take down to London for the corresponding encounter.

The South Yorkshire outfit beat the Bees 2-1 at Griffin Park - Lee Peacock and Chris Brunt scoring the vital goals to send them into the Final at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

There they faced Hartlepool United in which they won 4-2 after extra time, promoting Wednesday to the SkyBet Championship.

The Owls then had to wait another 11 years to take part in the Play-Offs facing Brighton & Hove Albion over two legs in last season's end-of-season competition.

Carlos Carvalhal's side took a 2-0 lead down to the South Coast after first-leg goals from Ross Wallace and Kieran Lee before drawing 1-1 at the Amex Stadium.

In the Final they faced Steve Bruce's Hull City, losing 1-0 with Mohamed Diame scoring the goal to send the Tigers into the Premier League.

Can they go one further this time by earning promotion, or will Huddersfield Town's season story continue to write new chapters?