Huddersfield Town find out their FA Cup fate tonight with the third round draw scheduled to take place at 7.10pm.

Town fans will be hoping to steer clear of Reading and Charlton who have dominated recent FA Cup ties, with Town taking on both teams twice in the competition over the last four years.

But which side would you like to be drawn against this time around?

Do you fancy an away day at Old Trafford to face Manchester United? Or would you prefer an easier draw at home to minnows Barrow? How about another derby clash with Leeds United?

Have your say on the side you'd most like to face by swiping left or right on the gadget below.

The results are averaged so you'll be able to see which side most Huddersfield Town fans would like to face after going through all the teams.