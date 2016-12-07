Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be glad they don't have to face Bristol City with Jonathan Kodjia in the team this weekend after the forward scored in both home and away fixtures against Town last year.

Town were beaten 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium last December in a tight affair in what was only Huddersfield Town's head coach David Wagner's second home game in charge.

Kodjia scored in the seventh minute to put the visitors ahead, Adam Flint made it 2-0 in the first half. This came before Harry Bunn's 84th minute consolation goal.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 1 Bristol City 2, 12.12.15

The 27-year-old would once again torment the Town defence down in Bristol, scoring two goals in a 4-0 thrashing in Huddersfield's penultimate fixture of the 2015/16 season.

The Frenchman made 49 appearances for the Robins scoring 19 goals during his one year at the club before sealing a move to Aston Villa for a fee of £11m this summer.

The Robins are on the look out for a new striker in the January transfer window, and have been heavily linked with Bolton Wanderers Zach Clough.

By Steven Downes