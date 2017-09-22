Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Much more links Huddersfield Town to their next Premier League opponents Burnley FC than separates them.

The route from the John Smith's Stadium to Turf Moor - where the game will be played on Saturday 23 September - is just 25 miles.

Neighbours in geography and neighbours in the table - they sit 6th and 7th in the league, level on points, separated by Town's marginally better goal difference.

Last year it was newly promoted Burnley that the bookies made favourites to be relegated - this year Town were given that honour. Burnley defied the odds to survive and Town have made an impressive start in the same direction.

Town's early-season success has surprised a lot of people outside of Huddersfield, but perhaps more surprising still have been some of Burnley's early-season results.

Sean Dyche's side have taken five points from visits to Stamford Bridge, Wembley and Anfield so far - beating the champions Chelsea on the opening day.

Key to these results has been the famously robust defence that is the bedrock of Dyche's Burnley and their plans for Premier League survival.

A contrasting style of play to that of David Wagner's men - Burnley would often rather whack it up to the big men than build up attacks through quick short passing - is built on a similarly solid defensive base.

Town signed fitting additions to the best defence in the Championship last season and kept three clean sheets in their first three Premier League games. Conceding three goals in the next two games is hardly cause for panic either as Town's defensive record can only be bettered by the two Manchester clubs.

Up front, Burnley and Huddersfield both signed goal-getting target men in Chris Wood and Steve Mounie respectively. Both players have slotted in seamlessly - each scoring on their league debuts - but Town will be without their talisman at the weekend.

Burnley also added former Town man Nahki Wells to their ranks, but he is not expected to be fit for the visit of his former teammates.

Being clinical in front of goal will be key in this fixture. Neither team has scored more than one goal in a game since the opening day of the season - when both stuck three past rattled oppositions. Under 2.5 goals might be a good shout for this one, if you fancy a flutter.

The trip to Turf Moor will be unlike anything Town have encountered in the Premier League so far. Two small northern clubs punching above their weight and taking scalps in the Premier League will now turn to face each other.