Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Grayson will bring his Preston North End side to the John Smith's Stadium looking to derail his former side's Play-Off aspirations this Friday afternoon.

The 47-year-old took charge of Huddersfield Town weeks after being sacked by Leeds United back in February 2012 before guiding the club to the Championship via the Play-offs the same season.

And now he is aiming to derail Town's promotion bid in favour of three points for his Preston North End side who also harbour their own Play-Off aspirations.

Grayson, one of the longest serving SkyBet Championship managers having recently celebrated four years at Deepdale, said: “We are not giving up on hopes of a Play-Off position because there will be lots of twists and turns before the end of the season.

“There have been a lot of results that have happened just in the last ten days that have really surprised people – most notably I went to Huddersfield last week and watched them against Norwich City, where they beat them comfortably.

“Then Norwich go and put seven past Reading, who have been in the Play-Off places all year.

“I realise it is going to be difficult but we will keep on going until the very end. We need to go there and get a result.”

And the PNE boss is hoping his side can draw some inspiration from the corresponding fixture between the two sides back in October when his side ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at Deepdale.

“That night we stopped them from playing, we were dominant with the ball, we took our chances when they came along and that was a springboard into a month where we had some really tough games. This weekend we need to be ruthless in both boxes.”

After a run of 12 consecutive matches without a win, Grayson was eventually dismissed by Huddersfield Town in January 2013.

However, the side he faces on Good Friday (kick-off 3pm) and the league position in which Town currently find themselves are a million miles away from the club in which he left over four years ago.

“When you look at Huddersfield now it is a club that has probably surprised a lot of people in where they are in the division,” remarked Grayson.

“But they are up there for a reason. They have been very consistent throughout the year, they play expansive football, are very difficult to play against and rightly so are in the Play-Offs and still with an outside chance of automatic promotion.

“I think I said last year that they were one of the best teams we had played over the two games home and away.

"They have carried that forward into this year and it is a tough game for us.”