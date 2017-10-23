The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The superlatives just keep flowing as Huddersfield Town fans reflect on the incredible victory over Premier League giants Manchester United at the weekend.

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre did the damage before a Marcus Rashford strike set-up a nervy finish at the John Smith's Stadium.

It is 65 years since the Terriers recorded such a win against their more illustrious rivals and a result in which boss David Wagner described as 'extraordinary'.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Joe, Marsh

Superb effort from every Huddersfield Town player backed by a fabulous crowd atmosphere.

I thought Laurent Depoitre was outstanding up front and took his goal superbly while at the other end the defending under intense pressure in the final fifteen minutes was as good as I've seen in a long time.

Stephen, Tenerife

What a performance! Where did that come from after such poor showings in recent weeks?

Danny, Outlane

I've waited 45 years for that after being in the Cowshed when United beat us 3-0. A great performance - the whole team worked their socks off and have a great fighting spirit.

Geoff, Fixby

A memorable day in the modern Terriers history. Yet again Christopher Schindler was massive at the back but Laurent Depoitre was also terrific leading the line - his effort and commitment was outstanding and he ran himself into the ground.

Des, Salendine nook

Best performance of the season – fully deserved.

James, Sheffield

It just proves what we said in the Championship - on our day we can compete against anyone.

Roger, Kirkburton

Simply breathtaking – a fabulous team performance and an absolutely electric atmosphere inside the stadium. We won on merit against one of the top and most expensive teams in Europe.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ian, Newark

A victory for tactics and commitment, with two well-taken goals – David Wagner's tactics were better than Jose Mourinho's.

JJ, Dishforth

A brilliant performance, everyone stood up and was counted.

Sean, Fartown

Best game this season - no-one put a foot wrong and even Rajiv van la Parra was class for once.

Laurent Depoitre deserved his goal as he works so hard for the team while Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Jonathan Hogg were also exceptional.

Ged, Barnsley

Played to our strength and showed no fear. The crowd were immense as well.

Tim, Jersey

A special truly unforgettable afternoon.

Geoff, Kirkbymoorside

A sensational team effort – this is what we can do by reducing mistakes.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Fantastic! Not much else you can say - every player deserves top marks. I never thought I'd see this day in 50-odd years of watching Town. So proud!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Chris Green, Dalton

I’m speechless! It will not define the season but, if you told me this was going to be the game we’d be stopping the rot I’d have been laughing hysterically at you.

We gave them a right good game and they may not have been at their best, but we deserve all the credit for pulling off arguably THE eye-opening result of the weekend.

Andrew, Pudsey

Simply sensational, a great display of true grit!

Tony, Marsh

An unbelievable result - No-one expected Huddersfield Town to win but they were the better side and deserved their win.

Rio, Mirfield

The spine of the team was exceptional - surely our best formation and a very well deserved three points.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Gary, Dalton

Best town performance and atmosphere I've witnessed in my lifetime - the stands were rocking.

Kim, Golcar

Great determination typified by the strength of Laurent Depoitre up front and Danny Williams in midfield. A good all round performance by everyone - including the crowd!

Frank, Salendine Nook

Each player put in a terrific shift but Danny Williams and Jonathan Hogg dominated midfield while Christopher Schindler and Mathias Zanka snuffed out United's attacking threat. Laurent Depoitre was immense and Rajiv van La Parra frightened the defenders to death with his pace and trickery.

Dave, Holmfirth

A perform of guts and a real determination not to get beat against a multi-million pound side that hadn't the bottle for a battle.

Simon, Longwood

What a fantastic game! The whole team from start to finish gave everything from defence to attack, can't fault anyone of them! A big applause to all the fans too - the place was rocking.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

David, Meltham

Great performance - more of the same against Liverpool, bring it on!

Alan, Golcar

A breathtaking, pulsating, gritty, passionate, exhilarating, phenomenal performance from little old Huddersfield against one of world footballs top sides.

I have waited for this moment my whole life and I will never forget this moment - thank you David Wagner and the boys!

Dave, Gloucester

Now we know the definition of ''Terrier'' - a wonderful work rate, aggression and determination. The whole team deserved the win to a man and what a difference it makes taking chances!!

Roy, Retford

Honestly I expected a defeat and prayed for a draw. What happened was the whole team exceeded previous levels of quality and fought for each other.

The atmosphere was electric and a pleasure to enjoy – Christopher Schindler was immense while our midfield had so much energy and the goals were clinical.

We were awesome and turned heads again this weekend.

And a message from our rivals....

Luke, Stretford

Got to say well done to Huddersfield Town, you deserved the victory today. Your fans were sheer class - singing throughout the 90 minutes.

The Premier League is better for you being there. See you at the Theatre of Dreams in February!