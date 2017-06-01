Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lifelong Huddersfield Town fan Sir Patrick Stewart has given a passionate appraisal of David Wagner’s reign at Town.

And he says he would love to be directed by Wagner in the film business.

The Hollywood star, originally from Mirfield, was at Wembley to see his beloved Town gain promotion to the Premier League.

He has been impressed with the job Wagner has done and believes that if the German ever wants to leave football, there might be a role for him in the directing world.

He said: “I’ve thought more than once that David Wagner is a man that I would be delighted to be directed by.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“He does his preparation, he knows what the match means and he knows what he wants to achieve.

“He prepares his players like a director would prepare his cast, but like the very best, when the moment of performance comes, he liberates his players – and that’s what great directors do.

“He doesn’t do a lot of yelling and screaming – unless we win, of course – and then a he got in to trouble for that (against Leeds United).

“That was something we hadn’t seen from him before, but it was marvellous to see how strong the feeling actually is.

“He wasn’t going to yell abuse at anyone, he was just going to go and embrace his team and that was very, very exciting.”

Sir Patrick has been watching Town since he was at junior school and is now the club’s Academy President.

He added of Wagner: “He has a different approach to football, I love watching his manner and attitude during games.

“He is calm and considered and thoughtful, he stands there on the touchline in the tactical box, and you can see that he is planning and plotting and that is very reassuring.”

On his time watching Town, Sir Patrick said: “I was seven years old when I saw my first game, my uncle Arnold took me by bus and we stood on the terraces of the old Leeds Road ground. We were surrounded by a lot of men smoking cigarettes and wearing flat caps.

“There was something about being at that stadium I’d never felt before, and I get the same rush walking up the steps to any stadium, no matter where it is. When it opens up in front of me, I get the same feeling of excitement.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So what of the successful 2017-18 campaign?

“There is no comparison between this season and any other, that I have ever experienced,” he said.

“A style of football I have never seen played by Huddersfield before; I’ve never seen one of our sides with the energy and stamina that these guys seem to have.

“There have been sequences of movement, fluid and quick, and this has been one of the big transformations at Huddersfield.

“I have sat forward in my seat at the ground or in front of the TV, because what I see is of such high quality. So thoughtful, inventive and fluid and full of energy and commitment.

“Watching Rajiv Van La Parra moving down the left wing and watching him look around, looking where the ball is going to go to, has been exhilarating.

“One person has to take responsibility for all this – and that is David Wagner.”