Six Huddersfield Town players will be representing their country across the upcoming international break - and boss David Wagner isn’t too happy.

Star midfield schemer Aaron Mooy has been called up to the Australia squad for their World Cup play-off against Syria, a result of their failure to qualify automatically through the Asian group.

The first leg will be played in Melaka, Malaysia on Thursday October 5th (kick-off 1pm GMT) and the return leg in Sydney on Sunday October 10th (10am GMT).

And German head coach Wagner is ruing the need for the Socceroo to clock up so many miles.

“What I wished was that they would be already qualified and that he was not going again to play Syria,” he said.

“They will then have to play the next opponent in the next international break in the final.

“If Aaron has a chance to play in the World Cup then I will be very happy for him.

“This is as well something I only have to accept and deal with - it is not something I can wish and then it happens.”

Danish duo Jonas Lössl and Mathias Zanka have been called up to the Denmark squad for their final two World Cup qualifying matches.

The Town pair travel to Podgorica to face Montenegro on Thursday October 5th (kick-off 7:45pm GMT) and then back to Copenhagen for the visit of Romania on Sunday October 8th (kick-off 5pm GMT).

Youngster Philip Billing has received a second call-up for the Danes’ Under-21 side.

After making his bow in the 6-0 defeat of Lithuania, the midfielder can now look forward to facing Georgia Under-21’s in Aalborg on Friday October 6th (kick-off 5pm) and travelling to Helsinki to face Finland on Tuesday October 10th (kick-off 4.30pm).

However, there is no place for Elias Kachunga in the DR Congo squad, however, and Kasey Palmer’s hamstring injury continues to rule him out of contention for England Under-21’s.

England Under-19’s will have the services of young goalkeeper Ryan Schofield, named in Paul Simpson’s 22-man squad for away games in Czech Republic on Friday October 6th and Slovakia on Monday October 9th.

Meanwhile, 20 year-old defender Danny Kane, after his first call-up at the start of September, has once again been called upon by Republic of Ireland Under-21’s.

He will be available for their games against Norway and Israel, both in Dublin, on October 5th and 9th respectively.