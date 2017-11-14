Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have five players in international action tonight as the November break comes to a head.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl are in the Denmark squad, while Laurent Depoitre and Danny Williams have been called up to the Belgium and USA squads respectively.

Youngsters Danny Kane and Ryan Schofield will also represent their national teams tonight, with Kane expected to start for the Republic of Ireland Under 21s and Schofield set to keep his starting berth between the sticks for England's Under 19s.

The Danes have arguably the most crucial match this evening, with Lossl and Zanka's nation aiming to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin (7.45pm).

The first leg ended 0-0 in Copenhagen, so whoever wins tonight will advance - although a score draw would also be enough for Age Hareide's side due to the away goals rule.

The Town pair had to settle for 90 minutes on the bench in the first leg and may well have to do the same this evening.

Depoitre and Williams' nations both take part in friendlies, with Belgium facing Japan in Bruges (7.45pm) having qualified for the World Cup as group victors.

The USMNT failed to qualify due to a loss to Trinidad and Tobago in their final group game, but will take on European Championship winners Portugal in a friendly fixture tonight (8.45pm).

Depoitre will be looking for a first cap in two years when the Red Devils take on Japan, with Belgium failing to beat the Samurai Blue in four previous meetings.

Williams on the other hand has had to wait one year for another international cap.

Kane and Schofield will be representing their nations' youth teams in European Championship qualifiers, with Ireland U21s taking on Norway (6pm) and England U19s facing Bulgaria (12.30pm).

Town's final international representative is in action tomorrow, with Aaron Mooy and Australia looking to book a spot at next year's World Cup finals with victory against Honduras (9am).