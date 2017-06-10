Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2016/17 season may be over, with Huddersfield Town's debut Premier League season seemingly an age away, but there are some things for Town fans to look forward to this summer.

Although the league campaign starts on August 12th, there are a few points over the off-season that will interest the Town faithful.

Here we highlight six things to be excited about this summer.

Fixtures

Town receive their first ever batch of Premier League fixtures on Wednesday June 14.

fans will be waiting with baited breath to see where their beloved side will be on certain days of the year.

Will it be an opening day trip to the Emirates? Or possibly a visit from Liverpool on Boxing Day?

We'll find out later this week...

Transfers

The summer transfer window officially opens on July 1, with English clubs having two months to shape their squads ahead of the new season.

Town have many questions to answer in the transfer market, starting with replacing last season's loan signings.

Aaron Mooy, Danny Ward, Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown all made telling contributions toward Town's promotion last term and David Wagner has confirmed his interest in re-signing all four.

But if the moves don't materialise, the Town hierarchy will have to look elsewhere and could well dip into the German market again - something they did so effectively last season.

Either way it will be a busy - and exciting - transfer window for the Terriers.

TV dates

Sky Sports are yet to announce a release date for their selected TV games, but hope to announce the first batch in early July.

Town were on TV several times last year as their promotion push gained momentum and the Terriers are likely to be shown even more this time around.

Sky Sports will show 126 live Premier League matches next season, with BT Sport also having rights to broadcast some top flight matches.

Friendlies

Town have already announced three friendly fixtures due to take place over the summer.

The Terriers travel to Accrington Stanley on Wednesday July 12, with kick off at 7pm, before heading to Bury on Sunday, July 16 - with kick off at 3pm.

The match against the Shakers will likely interest most Town fans, with former boss Lee Clark in charge at Gigg Lane and a number of ex-Town players also on the books.

Town will also take on Championship side Barnsley on Saturday, July 22 at Oakwell at 3pm.

The club are likely to announce more friendlies over the coming weeks.

The Shankly Trophy

Town and Liverpool introduced the Shankly Trophy at the start of last season as the biggest friendly match of the pre-season.

Wagner took on good friend Jurgen Klopp at the John Smith's Stadium last time out, but the match may be changed this year.

Traditionally teams in the same division do not play against each other in the pre-season so Town may face a different opposition, but nothing has yet been confirmed by the club.

The Carabao Cup draw

Although not technically in the summer, the once again renamed League Cup's preliminary rounds kick off a week after the Premier League season.

The second-round draw however is likely to take place ahead of the Premier League season, with Town and 12 other Premier League teams joining two Championship clubs and the 35 winners from the first round in the competition.