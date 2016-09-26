Skipper leads way as Huddersfield Town Under 23s win 6-2 against QPR

Huddersfield Town U23s v Queens Park Rangers at Canalside, Huddersfield, 25.09.16: Denilson Carvalho scores for Town.

Skipper Regan Booty scored twice as Huddersfield Town Under 23s beat Queens Park Rangers 6-2 on Sunday.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic , Rekeil Pyke, Jack Boyle and Denilson Carvalho also notched in the Professional Development League game at PPG Canalside.

With skipper Mark Hudson suspended for Tuesday’s home Championship clash with Rotherham United , Stankovic could get the nod at centre-back.

He played the first hour of this game, a fourth win in five for Frankie Bunn’s side.

His fellow first-team squad members Philip Billing, Ivan Paurevic and keeper Joe Murphy also featured.

So did former Liverpool player Alex O’Hanlon , who again lined up at left-back as a trialist.

Rangers took an early lead through former Monaco midfielder Axel Prohouly, who broke from halfway before firing home.

But Booty soon levelled, making the most of a neat Pyke pass.

Town went in front on 23 minutes, when Stankovic, who has just received another Slovenia Under 21 call-up , headed home from Booty’s corner.

And a quickfire double in the closing stages of the first half effectively ended the match as a contest.

Pyke shot home from a tee-up by Boyle, who then netted from Booty’s cut-back.

Booty counted with a left-foot finish just before the hour mark.

Rangers reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute through Brandon Adams.

But teenager Carvalho, the former Arsenal and Watford midfielder who joined Town’s academy this summer, rounded off the scoring with his first goal for the club.

Town: Murphy, O’Hanlon, Horsfall, Stankovic (Kane, 61), Hanson, Billing, Paurević (Tear, 61), Booty, Boyle (Carvalho, 84), O’Brien, Pyke.

Subs not used: Ryan, Williams.