Huddersfield Town’s March matches against Newcastle United and Bristol City will be screened live by Sky Sports,

The eagerly-awaited home clash with fellow Championship promotion challengers Newcastle will still be on Saturday, March 4, but will now kick-off at 5.30.

And the game at Bristol City will be a day earlier than originally scheduled on Friday, March 17 (7.45).

The picks are among the latest to be confirmed by Sky, who are already screening Town’s home matches against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, February 2 (7.45) and Leeds United on Sunday, February 5 (12.00).

Town’s home clashes against Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic and their game at Norwich City have already been broadcast live.

Newcastle’s visit will be their first for a competitive meeting since May 1984, when the second-tier showdown at Leeds Road finished 2-2.

The Magpies were promoted.

There have been pre-season friendlies against Newcastle at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2009 (Town lost 1-0) and 2014 (2-2).

Town were 2-1 winners at St James’ Park back in August, when Nahki Wells and Jack Payne scored.