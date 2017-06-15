The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the 2017/18 Premier League schedule released yesterday, the time has come for Sky Sports to select the games they will televise.

The broadcaster will show 126 live English top flight matches this season, with BT Sport also having the rights to some fixtures.

And Sky have now revealed when they will release their TV selections for the upcoming campaign.

The network will announce their televised August and September fixtures on July 10, with the October and November selections to be revealed on August 11.

The televised December and January games will be announced on October 12, with the broadcaster then moving to a month-by-month schedule.

The February fixtures will be revealed on December 12, March matches on January 25 and April events on February 26.

The May selections will be named by Sky on April 6, with the final round matches to be chosen after the penultimate fixtures.