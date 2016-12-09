Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports will televise 10 EFL matches over 10 days starting from tonight.

The stretch of TV games kicks off at the Amex Stadium when Brighton host Leeds United from 7.45pm on Sky Sports 1 this evening.

Sky will be ferrying a select group of supporters around the country to all the matches, starting in Leeds to take supporters down to the south coast and finishing in London when Aston Villa take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Find out what Town's Michael Hefele wants for Christmas Share this video Watch Next

The bus will travel 4,154 miles in total, ferrying fans to eight Championship matches and two League One fixtures.

Huddersfield Town will also be featured during the 10 days, with the Terriers' away match against Norwich City on Friday December 16 to be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 7.45pm.

The full fixture list is as follows:

Fri Dec 9: Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United (7.45pm, Sky Sports 1 HD & Sky Sports Mix)

Sat Dec 10: Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers (5.30pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Sun Dec 11: Derby County v Nottingham Forest (noon, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Mon Dec 12: Bolton Wanderers v Gillingham (7.45pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Tues Dec 13: Norwich City v Aston Villa (7.45pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Wed Dec 14: Wigan Athletic v Newcastle United (7.45pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Thurs Dec 15: Coventry City v Sheffield United (7.45pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Fri Dec 16: Norwich City v Huddersfield Town (7.45pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Sat Dec 17: Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion (5.30pm, Sky Sports 1 HD)

Sun Dec 18: Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (12.00pm, Sky Sports 2 HD)