Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling says Huddersfield Town can survive in the Premier League after their “fantastic” promotion-winning season.

The journalist praised Town for achieving the “impossible dream” of promotion to the Premier League.

He chatted to the Examiner after walking from Burnley’s Turf Moor ground to the John Smith’s Stadium as part of his 400-mile charity walk for Prostate Cancer UK.

“It’s quite appropriate that I’ve walked from Burnley to Huddersfield as these are two clubs who have achieved the impossible dream,” he said.

There are no reasons why Huddersfield Town shouldn’t survive in the top tier of English football - just as other promoted clubs have, including Burnley and Bournemouth.

“Huddersfield have got a fighting chance,” he added.

“They have got a chance, like other sides who have been written off year after year. Everyone will write Huddersfield off.”

He described Huddersfield as a well-supported club while others had smaller stadiums, including Bournemouth’s ground which has a capacity of around 12,000.

“Bournemouth have had two seasons (in the Premier League) - why shouldn’t Huddersfield do it?”

The Terriers could stay up on home form - like Burnley - by beating teams on their own patch, he said.

Town and their supporters will find out at 9am tomorrow the fixtures for their first appearance in the top flight since 1972.

When Town went up in 1970, their first two games were at home to Blackpool and Southampton – and they won both to go to the top of the old First Division table!