Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has likened Huddersfield Town to Fulham FC in his latest round of Premier League predictions for this weekend's fixtures.

The former Arsenal player has so far unsuccessfully forecast Town to pick up just four points from their first 15 games in the top flight and now suggests David Wagner's men will only muster a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

However, while predicting a 1-1 scoreline, Merson was full of praise for the Terriers' 'amazing results' before going on to compare the side to the Fulham side of the 2011/12 campaign.

In his weekly predictions, Paul Merson said: “A win here would be massive psychologically for either of these sides coming into Christmas.

“Such a hard one to call - I have seen Huddersfield a few times this season.

“They have got some amazing results, and all credit to the manager for setting them up to win those games.

“At home they are a force, but not so much away from home.

“They remind me of Fulham a few years ago, when they had a great home record.

“It takes its toll in the end, though, and the home wins can dry up when you put too much pressure on your home form. I can't separate these two.”

The Cottagers accrued an impressive 35 points from their 19 league games at home that season, helping the side to finish ninth in the table.

And although Merson's prediction may not exactly be what Town supporters will be hoping for on Saturday, at least there is finally a hint of positivity from the pundit towards the side.