For a second successive round, Paul Merson has sensationally backed Huddersfield Town to claim a vital three points in their latest Premier League clash.

After continually writing David Wagner 's side off, the Sky Sports pundit has followed up his unsuccessful prediction of a win over Burnley a fortnight ago with a similar result against West Ham United this weekend.

In his weekly prediction column, the former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit believes the Terriers will come out victorious in the 'six-pointer', going for a 2-1 victory.

On the contest, Paul Merson said: “Another six-pointer! West Ham are another inconsistent side, having held Tottenham before never looking like scoring at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup - they wouldn't have scored if they were still playing now!

The Terriers are strong at home, though, and I'm not sure whether West Ham will be able to cope with their pressing game.

With that in mind, I fancy David Wagner's men to get another huge three points for their survival bid."