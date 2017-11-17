Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted a Huddersfield Town defeat against Bournemouth when the Terriers visit the south coast tomorrow.

Wagner's men come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion before the international break, but Merson believes a 'lack of goals' will be Town's downfall against the Cherries.

In his Sky Sports predictions, Merson wrote: "I am going to go Bournemouth here, I thought they played really well at Newcastle.

"I was really impressed with them and thought they made some good chances, they just picked the wrong pass at the wrong time or the passing just was not good enough at the death.

"I think (Jermain) Defoe will play in this game, he looked lively when he came on and for me, he has to play in this game.

"Huddersfield just do not look like scoring many goals, so I am going to go for Bournemouth (2-0)."

Town are currently 10th in the Premier League and five points ahead of Bournemouth who could fall into the relegation places with a defeat tomorrow.

But history will have to change if that is to happen as Bournemouth haven't lost a Premier League home game against a newly-promoted side (W5, D1) since being promoted in 2015.

Merson has predicted just one win for Town all season - in their last outing against West Bromwich Albion.