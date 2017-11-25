Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has joined the legion of pundits tipping Huddersfield Town to lose when they face Premier League table-toppers Manchester City on Sunday.

David Wagner’ s side were on the end of a 4-0 reverse in their last outing against AFC Bournemouth and Merson predicts the same margin of defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium .

The Sky expert warned Town fans if their team don’t adapt their style of play, they’ll find themselves on the end of a hiding.

“Huddersfield play a certain way; they squeeze and play a high tempo, but they can’t do that against Man City,” Paul Merson said.

“City will ping it around them and make chances with every attack.

“I like David Wagner, I really do.

“He has had the time to work with his team and set up completely differently to how they would any other day.

“What will he try to do to stifle this Man City team? Don’t go and squeeze them.”

Wagner altered his approach for the visit of Manchester United , the use of Aaron Mooy in a more advanced role helping Town turn over City’s arch rivals.

But Merson doesn’t feel the Terriers can adapt and predicts the visitors will claim a 18th successive victory.

So far the former Arsenal player has tipped Town to win just one of their 13 Premier League games so far, correctly predicting they would beat West Bromwich Albion .