Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted a Huddersfield Town loss for the 14th time this season.

The former Arsenal man has only predicted Town to pick up five points so far this campaign and has once again forecast a Terriers defeat this weekend when David Wagner's men travel to Watford.

It's Town's away record which has led Merson to opt for a 2-0 Watford win, with the Terriers failing to score away from home since the opening-day victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Hornets on the other hand have the fourth-worst home record in the league, conceding more times than anyone else on home soil (16).

But the former England international is backing Marco Silva's men to get back to winning ways at Vicarage Road on saturday after they were beaten 2-1 by Palace in midweek thanks to two late Eagles strikes.

"Watford are a bit of a weird one at the moment, but I think they will bounce back here," wrote Merson in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"I have seen Huddersfield away quite a few times this season and they never look like scoring, let alone winning, bar the opening day."