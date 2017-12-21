Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite an emphatic 4-1 win on the road for Huddersfield Town against Watford last weekend, Paul Merson has once again tipped David Wagner’s side for defeat this weekend.

Although the pundit calls the weekend encounter against Southampton “hard to predict”, he casually suggests the result at Vicarage Road last Saturday was an anomaly before going on to tip the Saints for the win.

“Southampton were excellent in the first half against Arsenal, but have been pretty poor since," said Paul Merson.

In spite of this, the former Arsenal player goes on to say Southampton are “better than they have been recently.”

“You have to play Charlie Austin. When he came off the bench against Chelsea he was the only one who looked like scoring. He puts the ball in the back of the net.

His prediction for the game stands as a 2-0 home win - not an ideal Christmas present for Town fans but here's hoping the Terriers can prove Merson and the rest of the doubters wrong once again!