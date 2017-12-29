The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Merson has sensationally backed Huddersfield Town to beat Burnley in their Premier League clash tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

After continually writing David Wagner 's side off each week, tipping them to win just one of their games so far this season, the Sky Sports pundit has miraculously plumped for a home win this weekend.

In his weekly prediction column, the former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit believes the Terriers will 'steal' a result against the Clarets, going for a 2-1 victory.

On the contest, Paul Merson said: “I thought Mourinho saying Burnley had 1.5 shots was unfair.

“They scored two goals at Old Trafford, they didn't sit 100 players behind the ball and the goalkeeper wasn't man of the match!

“Sean Dyche took off a midfielder and put on a centre-forward when they were 2-1 up! They keep surprising me.

“This is a difficult game to predict, I really thought Huddersfield would beat Stoke when they went 1-0 up. I do think they'll just steal this one.”