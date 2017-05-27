Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports' EFL pundit David Prutton believes Huddersfield Town will beat Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Monday.

The ex-pro turned pundit is backing the Terriers to edge the Royals 1-0, with Nahki Wells netting the only goal of the game.

In his Sky column, Prutton wrote: "This could be the tightest game ever.

"First and foremost I have to admit I didn't see this coming! I thought Sheffield Wednesday would learn from their experience of last season and show a bit more nous, and Fulham's form would see them past Reading.

"Just like in the semi-finals, I can't really see either side opening up, especially not in the early stages, and it's often the odd goal that wins these games.

"Both sides like the ball but their styles are still slightly contrasting. Reading have had a very obvious way of playing all season with that possession-based style that requires a lot of patience from the fans, players and staff alike, but they've been rewarded by it.

"Huddersfield, meanwhile, are a bit more dynamic and more of a high-pressure team who like to win the ball back high up the pitch then use it really well. It's going to be an intriguing battle and it could come down to the key men on the pitch to decide the game."

The former Leeds United midfielder added: "They're both fantastic stories and it's very reassuring for young managers coming into that level of English football.

"I'm leaning more towards Huddersfield but, for the purposes of balance, I did say twice that Reading would get beaten by Fulham!

"It just seems like the romance is there for the Terriers to confound everything and become a Premier League team. And what an achievement that would be."