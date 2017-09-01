Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has given Huddersfield Town a B+ grade for their summer transfer business.

The former Arsenal man has been impressed with the Terriers' dealings, calling the additions "shrewd" and "smart".

Although 'Merse' believes Town have done well in the market, the Terriers didn't do well enough to secure an A grade from the ex-pro, who admitted he didn't know all of the players brought in by David Wagner and Dean Hoyle.

But only two clubs' windows were rated higher by Merson.

Manchester United were given an A+ for their business, while Manchester City were awarded a A- despite spend £217.3m on new acquisitions.

On Town's transfer window, Merson wrote: "Huddersfield have had a go.

"They've brought in a lot of players and a couple of them look to be very shrewd.

"Tom Ince could end up being a good Premier League player, Aaron Mooy is a smart signing and Steve Mounie has already shown he can score goals.

"I don't know all of the players they've brought in, but this club has come up into dreamland and they are having a good go at it.

"You can't complain."