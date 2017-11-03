Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted a Huddersfield Town win for the first time this season when the Terriers host West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Ahead of Town's first 10 matches, the former Arsenal man predicted nine losses and one draw for David Wagner's side - with four of his forecasts proving correct (v Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City, Liverpool and West Ham United).

But Merson believes Town will claim victory at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow in what he describes as a "must-win" clash for the Terriers.

In his Sky Sports predictions, Merson wrote: "It is a must-win game for Huddersfield in my opinion.

"West Brom go and get two goals last week against Man City, and yet they can't score in other games.

"But because it is a must-win game for Huddersfield, I will go 2-0 to them."

Town currently sit 13th in the Premier League, two places and two points above the Baggies - who could go into the international break in the bottom three should results not go their way this weekend.

However, with only 10 games of the season gone, Town are just four points of a spot in the top six.

Although it may not be a "must-win" for Town just yet, left-back Chris Lowe admitted earlier this week that it is important to head into an international break on the back of a strong performance and - ideally - a result.

In the pre-match press conference, he said: "It is always important if you can go into an international break with a good feeling – it makes training a bit easier.

"We just have to be focused on trying to get a good result to do that."