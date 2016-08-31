Login Register
Why Sky Sports' reporters are inside the grounds this Transfer Deadline Day

Who remembers that fateful day back in 2014?

Sky Sports presenter Jim White speaks on air on Transfer Deadline Day 2014

Sky Sports News' reporters are all talking to the camera from inside the grounds this Transfer Deadline Day for their own safety.

Back in 2014, Alan Irwin was reporting from Everton's training ground Finch Farm in front of some excitable Blues fans when it all went too far.

One 'supporter' got behind the Sky man, waving a purple sex toy above his head before poking him in the ear with the object.

The object was taken off the fans by security, but Sky apologised to viewers and began sending their reporters within the grounds of stadiums to avoid other incidents.

Sky said after the incident: "We apologise to those whose enjoyment was spoiled by a small number of incidents and we're looking into ways to avoid this happening again in the future whilst ensuring fans remain a key part our live coverage."

What will happen on deadline day? Best Town deadline day deals? Why Town are unlikely to do any deals When does the window shut?
Huddersfield Town product looking forward to future after signing with League One club

Six-month deal for keeper Lloyd Allinson

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been calmness personified throughout the Transfer Window.
  Transfer deadline day
    Transfer Deadline Day 2016: Why Huddersfield Town are unlikely to do any deals
  Transfer deadline day
    Transfer Deadline Day 2016: Were Huddersfield Town's past last ditch signings a hit or miss?
  Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town plot recovery route for key midfielder Aaron Mooy
  Transfer deadline day
    Why Sky Sports' reporters are inside the grounds this Transfer Deadline Day
  Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town

