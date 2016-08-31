Why Sky Sports' reporters are inside the grounds this Transfer Deadline Day

Sky Sports News' reporters are all talking to the camera from inside the grounds this Transfer Deadline Day for their own safety.

Back in 2014, Alan Irwin was reporting from Everton's training ground Finch Farm in front of some excitable Blues fans when it all went too far.

One 'supporter' got behind the Sky man, waving a purple sex toy above his head before poking him in the ear with the object.

The object was taken off the fans by security, but Sky apologised to viewers and began sending their reporters within the grounds of stadiums to avoid other incidents.

Sky said after the incident: "We apologise to those whose enjoyment was spoiled by a small number of incidents and we're looking into ways to avoid this happening again in the future whilst ensuring fans remain a key part our live coverage."