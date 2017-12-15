Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All four main Soccer Saturday pundits think Huddersfield Town will be relegated from the Premier League.

Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas have all tipped the Terriers for the drop in their first season since promotion.

Despite just six points separating the bottom half and the season not even at the halfway stage, Sky’s experts have unanimously opted for Swansea City

and Town to go down.

Le Tissier senses David Wagner’s side will find it hard to maintain momentum.

“Yes, Huddersfield are on the same points as Southampton but I feel they will just run out of steam,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s hard to maintain that early-season enthusiasm when you’re losing heavily on a regular basis, although they did beat Manchester United and push Manchester City hard.”

Merson, who has tipped Town to win just twice this term in his regular predictions, said: “I worry for Huddersfield, who are not scoring enough goals, along with West Brom and Swansea.”

The Terriers have gone 642 minutes without scoring on the road and will break a club record that has stood for nearly 30 years if they fail to score at Watford tomorrow.

Town’s lack of goals influences the decision of Liverpool legend Thompson, who feels they will be dragged into a dogfight alongside newly-promoted rivals Brighton.

Charlie Nicholas believes Wagner’s lack of experience of fighting against relegation will harm his team’s chances.

“Huddersfield’s goal difference concerns me,” he said.

“Brighton have the same problem, but I’m leaning towards the Terriers to go down because Chris Hughton has the experience of a relegation battle.”

This is in spite of a Steve Mounie brace seeing Town to a 2-0 win over Hughton’s outfit and breaking a four-game losing run in the process.

Huddersfield head to Watford four points above the drop zone in 12th.