Sky pundits Andy Hinchcliffe and Keith Andrews have heaped praise on David Wagner and Huddersfield Town for reaching the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final against all the odds.

Both were on satellite TV duty for the semi-final second leg at Hillsborough, where Town booked their place against Reading at Wembley thanks to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out success.

The Monday, May 29, showdown gives Town chance to reach the Premier League for the first time in their history, to play top-flight football for the first time in 45 years and to bank around £200m from the richest game in club football in the process.

Hinchcliffe, the former Manchester City, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday defender, described head coach Wagner as “the Jurgen Klopp of the Championship”.

And much-travelled Irish midfielder Andrews said Town had booked their place in a final which no-one would have picked, even when the semi-final pairings were known, and they will be used as an example to all clubs next season.

Hinchcliffe said: “Nobody had really heard of David Wagner before he came into the club.

“But the philosophy he has instilled of hard work, of having the right characters as well as good players is fantastic, and you can see the team really want to play for him as well.

“He is the Championship’s Jurgen Klopp. That’s what he is.

“I know they are good friends but that’s what he is, it’s extra-ordinary.

“When he first went in he was thinking of maybe challenging for the top 10.

“Dean Hoyle, the chairman, said ‘no, no, we’ve got to be challenging for the play-offs’ and he said ‘no chance’.

“Now they are one game away from the Premier League - that’s the job he has done.”

Andrews added: “Huddersfield this season, regardless of what happens at Wembley against Reading, will be used as an example probably by every single club that comes back into pre-season training – because every club can now dream.

“It’s not about finances. They have shown what you can do if all the players and staff are united.

“They have shown character, togetherness and resilience – it’s been a sensational story right from the beginning of the season.”

On the final, Andrews added: “I think it will be about which team does best out of possession, how they contain the opposition. I don’t think anyone would have picked this final even at the beginning of the semi-finals!”

Hinchcliffe concurred.

“I don’t think it will be a goal-fest, I think it will be close,” he said.

“You have got two good goalkeepers, that could be important. Kermogant vs Wells. I think it’s going to be a good final and certainly not one anyone would have predicted. This was going to be Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday for most people.”