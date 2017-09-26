Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in their second live SKY TV game of the season at the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Over the past five years the club have featured a total of 25 times across a number of different television channels - the lowest of any current Premier League club.

Sky have aired 22 games, with ITV, ESPN and BBC all airing one game each while BT have yet to air a single Town game with the Yorkshire derby the most aired fixture (featuring five times on Sky).

According to the research, Town have a win percentage of 36%, winning 9 of their matches, scoring 26 goals which is an average of 1 goal per game.

Meanwhile, they have conceded 38 times, an average of 1.5 goals per game.

Overall, Manchester United had 54 matches televised last season, the most of any Premier League side in a single campaign over the past five seasons.

In fact, this is more than six other top-flight sides have each had over the past five years in total (AFC Bournemouth had 34 games televised in that time, Brighton & Hove Albion 52 games, Burnley 46 games, Town 25 games, Stoke City 49 games and West Bromwich Albion 51 games).

In contrast, the number of Chelsea games on TV has decreased each season, down from 44 in 2012/2013 to 33 in 2016/2017 – a 25% decrease, despite them having won the Premier League title twice in the last three seasons.

To help fans see where and how often their team’s games have been televised over the past five seasons, MoneySuperMarket has launched a guide on its website , enabling supporters to choose the right package for them.

Have a look below at the full details including goals scored, popular fixtures and which broadcaster is best for each club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Team Games Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals against Manchester United 214 113 49 52 342 225 Arsenal 200 106 43 49 353 266 Chelsea 195 108 40 45 363 199 Liverpool 195 94 51 50 335 230 Manchester City 195 104 35 54 386 231 Tottenham Hotspur 164 85 39 40 287 198 Everton 111 42 30 39 173 156 Newcastle United 103 37 21 45 117 152 West Ham United 97 32 23 42 120 161 Leicester City 78 32 16 30 113 116 Swansea City 77 23 16 38 91 113 Southampton 74 25 17 32 95 106 Crystal Palace 58 20 8 29 73 82 Brighton & Hove Albion 52 18 13 21 67 69 West Bromwich Albion 51 14 14 23 65 72 Stoke City 49 14 11 24 46 75 Burnley 46 16 15 15 51 54 Watford 44 11 10 23 50 71 AFC Bournemouth 34 11 7 16 42 50 Huddersfield Town 25 9 6 10 26 38

A table of the current Premier League sides’ average games per broadcaster can be seen below