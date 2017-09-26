Huddersfield Town are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in their second live SKY TV game of the season at the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).
Over the past five years the club have featured a total of 25 times across a number of different television channels - the lowest of any current Premier League club.
Sky have aired 22 games, with ITV, ESPN and BBC all airing one game each while BT have yet to air a single Town game with the Yorkshire derby the most aired fixture (featuring five times on Sky).
According to the research, Town have a win percentage of 36%, winning 9 of their matches, scoring 26 goals which is an average of 1 goal per game.
Meanwhile, they have conceded 38 times, an average of 1.5 goals per game.
Overall, Manchester United had 54 matches televised last season, the most of any Premier League side in a single campaign over the past five seasons.
In fact, this is more than six other top-flight sides have each had over the past five years in total (AFC Bournemouth had 34 games televised in that time, Brighton & Hove Albion 52 games, Burnley 46 games, Town 25 games, Stoke City 49 games and West Bromwich Albion 51 games).
In contrast, the number of Chelsea games on TV has decreased each season, down from 44 in 2012/2013 to 33 in 2016/2017 – a 25% decrease, despite them having won the Premier League title twice in the last three seasons.
To help fans see where and how often their team’s games have been televised over the past five seasons, MoneySuperMarket has launched a guide on its website , enabling supporters to choose the right package for them.
Have a look below at the full details including goals scored, popular fixtures and which broadcaster is best for each club.
|
Team
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Draws
|
Losses
|
Goals For
|
Goals against
|
Manchester United
|
214
|
113
|
49
|
52
|
342
|
225
|
Arsenal
|
200
|
106
|
43
|
49
|
353
|
266
|
Chelsea
|
195
|
108
|
40
|
45
|
363
|
199
|
Liverpool
|
195
|
94
|
51
|
50
|
335
|
230
|
Manchester City
|
195
|
104
|
35
|
54
|
386
|
231
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
164
|
85
|
39
|
40
|
287
|
198
|
Everton
|
111
|
42
|
30
|
39
|
173
|
156
|
Newcastle United
|
103
|
37
|
21
|
45
|
117
|
152
|
West Ham United
|
97
|
32
|
23
|
42
|
120
|
161
|
Leicester City
|
78
|
32
|
16
|
30
|
113
|
116
|
Swansea City
|
77
|
23
|
16
|
38
|
91
|
113
|
Southampton
|
74
|
25
|
17
|
32
|
95
|
106
|
Crystal Palace
|
58
|
20
|
8
|
29
|
73
|
82
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
52
|
18
|
13
|
21
|
67
|
69
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
51
|
14
|
14
|
23
|
65
|
72
|
Stoke City
|
49
|
14
|
11
|
24
|
46
|
75
|
Burnley
|
46
|
16
|
15
|
15
|
51
|
54
|
Watford
|
44
|
11
|
10
|
23
|
50
|
71
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
34
|
11
|
7
|
16
|
42
|
50
|
Huddersfield Town
|
25
|
9
|
6
|
10
|
26
|
38
A table of the current Premier League sides’ average games per broadcaster can be seen below
|
Team
|
Average games on Sky per season
|
Average games on BT per season
|
Chelsea
|
25
|
10
|
Manchester United
|
24
|
16
|
Manchester City
|
24
|
13
|
Arsenal
|
23
|
15
|
Liverpool
|
23
|
14
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
17
|
9
|
Everton
|
13
|
6
|
Newcastle United
|
13
|
4
|
West Ham United
|
11
|
8
|
Leicester City
|
11
|
5
|
Swansea City
|
10
|
3
|
Southampton
|
10
|
6
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
10
|
1
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
8
|
2
|
Stoke City
|
8
|
1
|
Burnley
|
8
|
1
|
Crystal Palace
|
8
|
4
|
Watford
|
7
|
2
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
5
|
1
|
Huddersfield Town
|
4
|
0