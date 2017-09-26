Huddersfield Town are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in their second live SKY TV game of the season at the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Over the past five years the club have featured a total of 25 times across a number of different television channels - the lowest of any current Premier League club.

Sky have aired 22 games, with ITV, ESPN and BBC all airing one game each while BT have yet to air a single Town game with the Yorkshire derby the most aired fixture (featuring five times on Sky).

According to the research, Town have a win percentage of 36%, winning 9 of their matches, scoring 26 goals which is an average of 1 goal per game.

Meanwhile, they have conceded 38 times, an average of 1.5 goals per game.

Overall, Manchester United had 54 matches televised last season, the most of any Premier League side in a single campaign over the past five seasons.

In fact, this is more than six other top-flight sides have each had over the past five years in total (AFC Bournemouth had 34 games televised in that time, Brighton & Hove Albion 52 games, Burnley 46 games, Town 25 games, Stoke City 49 games and West Bromwich Albion 51 games).

In contrast, the number of Chelsea games on TV has decreased each season, down from 44 in 2012/2013 to 33 in 2016/2017 – a 25% decrease, despite them having won the Premier League title twice in the last three seasons.

To help fans see where and how often their team’s games have been televised over the past five seasons, MoneySuperMarket has launched a guide on its website , enabling supporters to choose the right package for them.

Have a look below at the full details including goals scored, popular fixtures and which broadcaster is best for each club.

Team

Games

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals For

Goals against

Manchester United

214

113

49

52

342

225

Arsenal

200

106

43

49

353

266

Chelsea

195

108

40

45

363

199

Liverpool

195

94

51

50

335

230

Manchester City

195

104

35

54

386

231

Tottenham Hotspur

164

85

39

40

287

198

Everton

111

42

30

39

173

156

Newcastle United

103

37

21

45

117

152

West Ham United

97

32

23

42

120

161

Leicester City

78

32

16

30

113

116

Swansea City

77

23

16

38

91

113

Southampton

74

25

17

32

95

106

Crystal Palace

58

20

8

29

73

82

Brighton & Hove Albion

52

18

13

21

67

69

West Bromwich Albion

51

14

14

23

65

72

Stoke City

49

14

11

24

46

75

Burnley

46

16

15

15

51

54

Watford

44

11

10

23

50

71

AFC Bournemouth

34

11

7

16

42

50

Huddersfield Town

25

9

6

10

26

38
Sky choices for live coverage have a big impact on supporters up and down the country.
A table of the current Premier League sides’ average games per broadcaster can be seen below

Team

Average games on Sky per season

Average games on BT per season

Chelsea

25

10

Manchester United

24

16

Manchester City

24

13

Arsenal

23

15

Liverpool

23

14

Tottenham Hotspur

17

9

Everton

13

6

Newcastle United

13

4

West Ham United

11

8

Leicester City

11

5

Swansea City

10

3

Southampton

10

6

Brighton & Hove Albion

10

1

West Bromwich Albion

8

2

Stoke City

8

1

Burnley

8

1

Crystal Palace

8

4

Watford

7

2

AFC Bournemouth

5

1

Huddersfield Town

4

0

