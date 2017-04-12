Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Football League have announced the SkyBet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final dates as Huddersfield Town chase a top six finish.

David Wagner's side currently sit third in the table and will be aiming to guarantee a place ahead of the final league game against Cardiff City on Sunday, May 7.

Town are currently seven points clear of Fulham FC in seventh place with a game in hand on their promotion chasing rivals.

Should Town make the Play-Off, the third placed side will face the sixth while the four and fifth will face each other home and away in a four-way battle for promotion.

The first legs will take place over the weekend of May 13th and 14th with the return fixtures taking place on Tuesday/Wednesday of May 16th and 17th.

The Final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Monday May 29th to determine which team secures the final promotion place to the Premier League in a match often billed as the multi-million pound game.

The proposed 2016/17 SkyBet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final schedule is as follows:

The exact game pairings as to whether Championship A or B will be confirmed nearer the date.