The Football League have provisionally announced the SkyBet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final schedule ahead of the final day of the season.

David Wagner's side go into the last league game against Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday (Noon kick-off) already assured of a top six finish.

And they are joined by Reading and Sheffield Wednesday while Fulham are all but confirmed, currently three points ahead of Leeds United but with a far superior goal difference.

Only a loss to Sheffield Wednesday and a Leeds win at Wigan Athletic, along with a 13-goal swing, would see the Cottagers fall out of the Play-Off places.

All matches will be live on SKY Sports and should Leeds United do the impossible and finish sixth and Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield Town finish third, the ties would be revised to ensure this fixture takes place on Sunday May 14 and Wednesday May 17.

Town currently sit fifth in the table but may be hoping to move up to third or fourth to give the side home advantage in the second leg.

Have a look below at the provisional Play-Off order for this season's SkyBet Championship.