Huddersfield Town's defeat away to Nottingham Forest all but extinguished the hopes of David Wagner's men of gaining an automatic SkyBet Championship place.

The weekend loss leaves Town third in the table, ten points behind Newcastle United in second and a further two away from pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion.

And after three defeats in the last three, a top six finish is also anything but ensured with Huddersfield Town seven points ahead of seventh-placed Fulham but with a tricky run of fixtures to come.

Town do have a game in hand on their rivals but with clashes against Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham to come, a play-off spot may go right down to the wire.

