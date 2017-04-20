Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has challenged his team to continue to improve as they head to West Yorkshire this weekend to face Huddersfield Town.

The London side leapfrogged Leeds United on Monday after a recording a convincing 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the capital.

And Fulham are now the form team heading into the play-offs, having lost just two of their last 14 matches.

But Jokanovic is adamant his side can still improve in the three regular season matches which remain.

He told GetWestLondon: "I believe space exists in front of us to be more competitive and more aggressive and to play better football.

"We can be more dangerous against the opposite team and in life, once homework is finished you have to continue working and push yourself to be better.

"We can push ourselves even more still.

"We need to be optimistic and push ourselves and show ambition, working all day and when we have chance to compete we need to want it more and more.

"One day when we are completely satisfied, this day we will be very dangerous for all of us and we try to be better all the minutes and seconds in the moment.

"In this moment, where we are right now, with three games before the end of the regular part of the Championship, I still believe we can be better and can be more competitive and more solid and faster, more clinical, interpret better the situation and what is happening around us."