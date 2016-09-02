Slovakia v England: Pick your Three Lions side to start in Trnava

England take on Slovakia at 5pm on Sunday in their first match since a bitterly disappointing European Championship campaign.

The Three Lions were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition by minnows Iceland in the round of 16 phase which capped a dreadful tournament which England went into with so much promise.

Roy Hodgson's position became untenable after the shock defeat to Iceland, with Sam Allardyce taking over national team duty.

The former Sunderland boss has handed West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio a first international call-up, but has stuck with Wayne Rooney as captain - who has said the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be his last international tournament.

These sides last faced each other in the group stages of Euro 2016, fighting out a 0-0 draw which saw both sides progress to the knockout phase - Slovakia were beaten in the same round as world champions Germany.

England must pick themselves up from the humiliating defeat and now have to focus on qualifying for the World Cup, with Slovakia, Scotland, Slovenia, Lithuania and Malta all competing in the Three Lions' group.

England's Michail Antonio

Who would you pick for the international clash? Should Allardyce start Antonio or does he go for a tried and - poorly - tested side?

