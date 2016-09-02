Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Slovakia v England: Pick your Three Lions side to start in Trnava

  • Updated
  • By

Use our team selector to choose Sam Allardyce's first England side for him

England manager Sam Allardyce

England take on Slovakia at 5pm on Sunday in their first match since a bitterly disappointing European Championship campaign.

The Three Lions were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition by minnows Iceland in the round of 16 phase which capped a dreadful tournament which England went into with so much promise.

Roy Hodgson's position became untenable after the shock defeat to Iceland, with Sam Allardyce taking over national team duty.

Poll loading …

The former Sunderland boss has handed West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio a first international call-up, but has stuck with Wayne Rooney as captain - who has said the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be his last international tournament.

These sides last faced each other in the group stages of Euro 2016, fighting out a 0-0 draw which saw both sides progress to the knockout phase - Slovakia were beaten in the same round as world champions Germany.

England must pick themselves up from the humiliating defeat and now have to focus on qualifying for the World Cup, with Slovakia, Scotland, Slovenia, Lithuania and Malta all competing in the Three Lions' group.

England's Michail Antonio

Who would you pick for the international clash? Should Allardyce start Antonio or does he go for a tried and - poorly - tested side?

Use our gadget below to pick your England side to face Slovakia.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the England game against Slovakia, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here
      Comments
      Show more comments

      Previous Articles

      Inside story on when new England manager Sam Allardyce went berserk in Huddersfield

      Dale Tempest reveals the story behind the story

