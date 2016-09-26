Slovenia Under 21 call for Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic has received another Slovenia Under 21 call-up.

The centre-back is in the squad for the key Euro 2017 qualifiers in Lithuania and Serbia during the international break next month.

The Lithuania game is in Kaunas on Friday, October 7 while the final qualifier against Serbia is in Gornji Milanovac on Tuesday, October 11.

Slovenia are third in Group Two, eight points behind Italy, who have played a game more, and two behind Serbia.

The nine group winners qualify automatically while the four runners-up with the best records advance to the two-legged play-offs - hosts Poland qualify automatically for the 12-nation finals next year.

Stankovic, 20, won his 11th Under 21 cap as a substitute in the 2-0 Euro qualifying defeat by the Republic of Ireland in Waterford earlier this month.

Signed from Borussia Dortmund for £600,000 during the close-season, he has made one first-team appearance.

That was in the 2-1 English Football League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town in August.

Stankovic is the second Town player to receive an international call after Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy , who is on loan from Manchester City but on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward is also expected to be in the Wales squad.