Slovenia Under 21 call for Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic

The Slovenian will be hoping to add to his 11 appearances in the key Euro 2017 qualifiers against Lithuania and Serbia next month

Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic is currently on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.
Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic has received another Slovenia Under 21 call-up.

The centre-back is in the squad for the key Euro 2017 qualifiers in Lithuania and Serbia during the international break next month.

The Lithuania game is in Kaunas on Friday, October 7 while the final qualifier against Serbia is in Gornji Milanovac on Tuesday, October 11.

Slovenia are third in Group Two, eight points behind Italy, who have played a game more, and two behind Serbia.

The nine group winners qualify automatically while the four runners-up with the best records advance to the two-legged play-offs - hosts Poland qualify automatically for the 12-nation finals next year.

Stankovic, 20, won his 11th Under 21 cap as a substitute in the 2-0 Euro qualifying defeat by the Republic of Ireland in Waterford earlier this month.

Signed from Borussia Dortmund for £600,000 during the close-season, he has made one first-team appearance.

That was in the 2-1 English Football League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town in August.

Stankovic is the second Town player to receive an international call after Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy , who is on loan from Manchester City but on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward is also expected to be in the Wales squad.

