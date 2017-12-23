Huddersfield Town fought back well today to earn a point against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

The Terriers went behind in the first half after dominating the opening exchanges, with Charlie Austin stooping at the back post to nod the hosts in front.

Laurent Depoitre netted the equaliser for Town after the second period to share the spoils on the south coast, after substitute Tommy Smith's lovely clipped ball into the area.

The other talking point in the game was again to do with Saints' striker Austin, who put in a nasty challenge on goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The Dane looked to claim the ball on the ground, with the forward flicking out with his boot and catching him late on the face.

Expect both bosses to talk about that incident in the post-match press conference here, coming to you live from St Mary's.