Huddersfield Town fought back well today to earn a point against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.
The Terriers went behind in the first half after dominating the opening exchanges, with Charlie Austin stooping at the back post to nod the hosts in front.
Laurent Depoitre netted the equaliser for Town after the second period to share the spoils on the south coast, after substitute Tommy Smith's lovely clipped ball into the area.
The other talking point in the game was again to do with Saints' striker Austin, who put in a nasty challenge on goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
The Dane looked to claim the ball on the ground, with the forward flicking out with his boot and catching him late on the face.
Expect both bosses to talk about that incident in the post-match press conference here, coming to you live from St Mary's.
That's all
That’s everything from the Saints boss and that brings today’s press conference to an end.
Tottenham
Every single game is difficult, but it’s a nice opportunity too.
We are round the middle of the season and we haven’t shown this consistency - especially in results.
We couldn’t win those games we deserved to win in terms of chances.
Hamstring
Charlie [Austin] will be out for a couple of weeks.
Austin challenge
I haven’t seen the clips.
I don’t think Charlie has a bad intention in this moment, but football is a contact sport.
Tight
It was really tight.
We have to score the second goal earlier in this time of game.
On the ground
When we had the ball on ground, we played well.
Strong
The way we conceded was a pity.
For me it was a flat game with the ball in the air more than normal.
In the physical battle, Huddersfield are a strong team.
Here's the next boss
Here’s Pellegrino.
That's all
That’s all from David Wagner.
Next up, Mauricio Pellegrino.
Deserved
Every single one of the 22 points we deserved.
First half of the season
In terms of the points which we have, we have overachieved so far.
The experiences we had so far were not surprising for me.
We have shown some good performances and some poor performances.
Zanka
I like this idea.
I think everybody who knows Zanka isn’t surprised that he has done it.
He wanted to say thank you for his very warm welcome at this football club.
Our supporters were so loud I think they got their vouchers at this game!
Injury
It’s swelling and of course he had a cut.
His wife will not be happy when he meets him tonight.
It looks like he will be available on Boxing Day.
He doesn’t need stitches.
Professionalism
I was very happy that JOnas was so calm.
Maybe he was so surprised and in so much pain that he couldn’t react like he would like to have reacted.
Draw
I think it was a well-deserved draw.
It was a very good away performance from us.
Opportunities
We created four good chance and I was a bit angry at half time because it’s not all about performances - you have to put the ball in the net.
Suprised
Lossl was also surprised because of the distance between the two.
On purpose
This should never happen - an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose.
On Lossl
He is okay even if he doesn’t look okay.
It was an ugly challenge.
There was a lot of distance.
Here's the boss
Here is David Wagner.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our blog, bringing you live coverage of David Wagner and Mauricio Pellegrino’s post-match press conference.
Here we’ll bring you all the reaction to Town’s comeback draw on the south coast.