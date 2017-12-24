Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a strong point away from home yesterday as they came from behind to draw with Southampton at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Charlie Austin opened up the scoring for the hosts against the run of play, before Laurent Depoitre netted his fifth goal of the season to tie things up for the visitors.

The match saw both sides hit the half-way stage of their respective campaigns, with the Terriers well ahead of schedule in the top flight.

The draw was a fair result and was witnessed by 29,675 fans at St Mary’s Stadium, with a good number of Town supporters making the long trek down to the south coast - and making all the noise.

