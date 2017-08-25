Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino wants his side to bounce back from a shock defeat to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in midweek when they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Saints were beaten 2-0 by Wolves thanks to goals from Danny Bathh and Donovan Wilson, with Pellegrino's men putting in a lacklustre display in the second round of the competition.

And the Argentinian manager is hoping his side can rectify the result with a strong showing against David Wagner's Terriers this weekend.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Pellergino said: "We have to learn from every single step and every single game.

"Obviously we want to bounce back from yesterday [Wednesday].

"We know that we have a difficult game away on Saturday against a tough team.

"We are not happy with yesterday's result - the only positive thing for the future is that we will have more time to prepare for Premier League games.

"Hopefully we can change and we need to react on Saturday and show another face."

Despite the poor display against Wolves, the boss is confident the Saints can rediscover their form against two-win Town this weekend, with Southampton also unbeaten in the top flight.

"I think we will continue in the same way that we had been playing the first two Premier League games," he said.

"I think we had to use this game as a reference for us because I think we deserved to win those two games.

"We have been putting in good performances and we have to keep going.

"We will use those two games to keep going and we will try to learn from yesterday.

"At the top level today when you are not focused for five or 10 minutes or when you leave some details aside it's really difficult to win games - we have to know that."

Southampton will have to face Town without want-away club vice captain Virgil van Dijk however, with speculation circling the centre back's future throughout the summer.

The south coast club have brought in centre half Wesley Hoedt from Lazio as cover for the exiled Van Dijk, but the Southampton boss will assess the defender before making a decision as to whether he is involved on Saturday.

On the new signing, Pellegrino said: "Wesley is a young international player that can help us to be stronger in defence.

"He is left-footed, he's a type of player that we don't have and hopefully he can settle as quick as possible with the rest of the team to be available.

"We will decide tomorrow [Friday] if we can include him in the squad."